Aquatec reopens following £225,000 refurbishment

The Aquatec in Motherwell reopens tomorrow (Saturday) following a £225,000 refurbishment.

The work included extensive improvements to the pool areas, changing village, reception area and health suite after plans were put in place following the facility’s 25th anniversary in 2014.

Councillor Barry McCulloch, chairman of NL Leisure, said: “The Aquatec is looking absolutely superb following its extensive refurbishment and is ready to serve future generations of families and children to come along, learn to swim and have fun.

“We’ve created lots of exciting new features in the pool area, refurbished the health suite and improved the changing areas. The overall result is really impressive and I’m delighted to see it looking so well.”

A launch weekend will take place from 10.30am-6pm on Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12, with entry only costing £1 on each day.

Councillor McCulloch said: “This fantastic offer is valid for both pool and health suite entry. Be one of the first to view the fantastic improvements that have taken place.

“In addition to this, we will have lots of free fun activities on both days from 10.30am–4pm.

“On Saturday there will be sumo suits, a soft play area and fun inflatables and on Sunday we will have the exhilarating soccer arena. A great day out for all the family!

“We hope that you are just as delighted as we are with the revamp and we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience during the refurbishment.”

Motherwell West councillor Paul Kelly, depute leader of North Lanarkshire Council, added: “I used to come here as a kid and I absolutely loved it.

“This new investment means that children in the future will have the same great opportunities as I had.”