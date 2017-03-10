Appeal for information as abandoned dog seen heading for M74

The Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Uddingston has put out an urgent appeal for information after an abandoned dog was last seen heading for the motorway.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a dog that has been abandoned near our Glasgow centre in Uddingston.

“He is a brown crossbreed medium height and is very scared and worried — he will run if chased.

“He was last seen this morning running down past the centre on Hamilton Road past the quarry and heading towards M74 north.

“If there are any sightings can you please contact Dogs Trust Glasgow on 0141 773 5130.”