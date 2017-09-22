Animal charity has to put sick dog to sleep

A dog found in a wooded area of Motherwell on Saturday was in such a poor condition she has been put to sleep.

The female shih tzu was picked up by the Scottish SPCA near Forgewood after a member of public discovered her whilst walking his dog.

Inspector Jack Marshall said: “The poor dog was around two-years-old and had a large mammary tumour, dry eye and extremely matted fur.

“She was not microchipped which since 2016 has been a legal requirement for all dogs.

“Unfortunately due to her condition the decision was made by a vet that the kindest thing for her was to put her to sleep.

“At this stage we are appealing for information, but can’t rule out that she may have been abandoned.”

Anyone with information should call 03000 999 999.