Youngsters take first steps into a world of books

Children from Firtrees Nursery in Motherwell celebrated World Book Day by going on a ‘bear hunt’ at Barratt Homes’ Craig Brae development.

The event saw renowned children’s laureate Michael Rosen read his multi-award winning book ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ via a Skype call to 16 boys and girls aged 3-5 years.

Bernadette Hart dresses up as Doc McStuffins to read stories to children at St. Brendan's Nursery. Pic: Lenny Warren

Also known as International Day of the Book, World Book Day is organised by UNESCO to promote reading and publishing, and is embraced by schools across Scotland in a bid to raise literacy levels amongst children.

Estelle Sykes, sales director of Barratt Homes West Scotland, said: “World Book Day has become very special to us. It was lovely to see the wonder in the kids’ faces as Michael brought the story to life on screen. I think my team enjoyed it just as much as they did.”

After the reading, all 16 boys and girls embarked on a bear hunt adventure throughout the recently opened Craig Brae show home.

Enlisting the help of Buddy Bear, a special guest member of the Barratt team, the children found all 16 toy bears that were hidden throughout the property.

That meant each child got to take home their own cuddly Buddy Bear along with a copy of the book, bear themed sweets, a DVD and some Barratt Homes merchandise.

Karen Lammie, assistant senior early years practitioner of Firtrees Nursery, said: “We’re keen to get the children involved in events like these because they ignite and engage their imaginations.

“I’m sure the children enjoyed telling their parents about their exciting day looking for bears in Craig Brae.”

St Brendan’s PS Nursery celebrated World Book Day as Asda Motherwell’s community champion Bernadette Hart dressed up as Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffins to read to the children.

Bernadette said: “Reading books and using the imagination is so important and by supporting World Book Day we want to encourage people to enjoy reading with their children.

“It’s a great excuse to dress up and help children develop their language and vocabulary skills, whilst of course having fun at the same time.”