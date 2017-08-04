Working with internationally acclaimed producers makes Motherwell students feel good

Students from JazzartUK College of Performing Arts in Motherwell are featured artists on the new ‘Sing To Make You Feel Good’ album.

The performers, who are all members of the senior musical theatre company, worked on the album with the internationally acclaimed Fischy Music.

This new collection of health and wellbeing songs was recorded following a nationwide search for new talent.

It is designed to help children consider how to be more kind and make positive contributions to their communities while realising that singing is an important contributor to being well.

Jazzart director Sheridan Nicol said: “The students were fantastic in the studio cutting many of

the tracks in one take.

“It was a wonderful experience for everyone involved in the project and to work with the international producers at Fischy was fantastic.

“Jazzart students perform throughout the year in both national and international projects, and this one was very special as it focused on their technical vocal skills.”