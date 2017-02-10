Work starts on £2 million refurbishment of Bellshill school

Work on a major £2m modernisation and refurbishment of Cardinal Newman High in Bellshill is getting underway.

Several areas of the school, which has a roll of over 1,000, are to be developed as the school celebrates its 40th anniversary.

These include the art department, which will become a modern, fit for purpose facility, and the PE department, which will have a new dance studio and fitness suite.

Outside, a new £550,000 multi-use games area (MUGA), featuring an all-weather surface, is expected to take around 16 weeks to complete.

The MUGA will provide an all-weather games area for a variety of sports including 11-a-side football, three 7-a- side football pitches, hockey, six tennis courts, athletics tracks for 100m and 200m, plus six basketball hoops.

Education convener and Mossend and Holytown councillor Frank McNally, a former Cardinal Newman pupil,said: “This is part of an ongoing plan to improve all of our schools and provide pupils and staff with excellent facilities.

“This investment will significantly improve the facilities at Cardinal Newman. We are committed to making better use of our school buildings and ensure the best possible educational experiences for our children.”

Head teacher Kenny Ross added: “Our young people, their parents and staff are all delighted that this major investment in the 40th anniversary year of the opening of Cardinal Newman High School is now starting.

“Our community can follow the progress of the sports project via our time lapse photography on our school media”.

Many pupils from Cardinal Newman expressed their excitement in the investment.

Head boy Matthew Boyle (S6) said: “There will be a great improvement in the school and help younger pupils’ development and skills especially in sports, fitness and leadership.”

Chloe Callaghan (S5) added: “I am looking forward to seeing what the refurbishment looks like and how we’ll benefit from it. I am pleased it is being done before I leave.”

Aaisha Saleem (S1) said: “Lots of areas are being refurbished! This is exciting, especially in art because I really enjoy art.”

Jodi Casey (S1) said: “I like the sports area being made better because we can all make use of it, especially the new dance studio, I can’t wait to use it!”