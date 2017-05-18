Walk in memory of Rebecca

Bellshill and Mossend YMCA received a donation of over £2500 from a local family following a recent sponsored walk.

The event was held at Strathclyde Park in memory of Rebecca Gill who took her own life 10 years ago at the age of 19.

It was organised by her mum Jean and daughter Demi, previous walks have supported the Scottish Association for Mental Health, but with Jean now working at the YMCA it was decided to give them the money.

YMCA association manager Stephen Henderson said: “We are very grateful to Jean and her family to have chosen the YMCA this year to receive the proceeds raised.

“Mental health issues in young people need to be highlighted and taken seriously and this is something we are focussing on as a local charity.

“The money raised will go towards funding a residential for young people who access a range of our services.”