Trip planned to celebrate 100th anniversary of apparitions

In the summer of 1917 three shepherd children, Lúcia Santos and her cousins Jacinta and Francisco Marto reported Our Lady had appeared to them at the Cova da Iria, in Fatima, Portugal.

The three children claimed to have seen the Blessed Virgin Mary in a total of six apparitions between May 13 and October 13, 1917.

On May 13, 1946, Pope Pius XII granted a canonical coronation to the venerated image enshrined at the Chapel of the Apparitions of Fátima via his apostolic legate, Cardinal Benedetto Aloisi Masella.

On November 11, 1954, the same Pontiff later raised the Sanctuary of Fátima to the status of Minor Basilica by his Papal brief Lucer Superna.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the apparitions, a pilgrimage led by Bishop of Motherwell Joseph Toal is planned for October 3-8.

Flights are direct from Scotland, and there will be a full spiritual itinerary and programme of visits.

