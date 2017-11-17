Three years on the pathway to confidence

COVEY Befriending and Bellshill and Mossend YMCA have been celebrating three years of delivering Pathways to Confidence in Lanarkshire.

Pathways to Confidence is a whole family support service delivered in partnership between the two organisations, and was first began in 2014 to support families in the Motherwell, Hamilton, Blantyre, Uddingston and Bellshill areas.

The project has recently secured a large funding grant from The Big Lottery Fund for £289,000 to fund

Pathways to Confidence for a further three years. Working with the Wm Grant and Son Foundation who have provided funding for one further year.

By working in partnership with Airdrie Citizens Advice Bureau Pathways to Confidence families have seen financial gains of £78,543.27.

Pathways to Confidence family support coordinator Debbie Gavan said: “Some families are affected by poverty, isolation, substance misuse, mental and physical ill health, and a poor experience with education.

“Facing their difficulties these families can benefit from a listening ear and a friendly face, and COVEY matches a parent or carer with a volunteer mentor.

“They can then gain from them emotional and caring support, being encouraged and supported in their match to access statutory services such as housing, finance, counselling and education.

“We’re delighted to have reached this stage in Pathways’ development. We’ve been able to make a huge difference to people’s lives, and we will all continue working together to develop the project, enabling us to support more families than ever before.”

Bellshill and Mossend YMCA support the children and young people in the families by matching them with a befriender.

Bellshill and Mossend YMCA young person’s coordinator Nicola Williams said: “The befriending relationship provides a stable and responsible adult role model in the young person’s life.

“Through COVEY and the YMCA working in partnership the Pathways service model is able to provide effective interventions into lives of the whole family.

“I am really proud to be a part of such a successful project. It has been great to see how the young people we have supported have really grown in confidence and are now achieving their own personal goals.”

A celebration event was held in the King’s Centre, Motherwell, where guests heard from Pathways coordinators, delivery partners, and beneficiaries about the service and the difference it has made.

Senior staff from COVEY and Bellshill and Mossend YMCA also talked about the project’s future and plans for development.”

COVEY Befriending supports children, young people and families on their life journey, enabling them to be better equipped to reach their potential.

For more information call 01698 894013 (Hamilton office) or visit www.coveybefriending.org.uk.