The sisterhood calls for Stacey

The perpetual profession of Sister Stacey Angela Cameron took place at a packed St Gerard’s Church in Bellshill.

The mass was celebrated by Bishop of Motherwell Joseph Toal as Sister Stacey took her final vows as a Sister of St Peter Claver.

The bishop was joined during the service by a number of priests from across Motherwell Diocese and sisters from the St Peter Claver Convent House in Motherwell Road.

Also in attendance were members of Sister Cameron’s family, fellow Claverian sisters from England, Ireland and Rome and representatives of Missio Scotland.

Sister Cameron is originally from Burnbank, but now lives in Bellshill.

Her work as a mission formation coordinator involves developing Missio’s outreach and contributing to their formation as missionary disciples.

Prior to joining Missio, she spent seven years as a novice in Rome, before going on to study at The Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas.

After spending almost a year in Brazil, she then worked as a lay chaplain for two years at Perth’s Kilgraston School.

The celebrations continued after the service with a gathering in St Gerard’s Primary, where Sister Stacey cut a special cake to mark the occasion.

She said: “The mass was absolutely amazing, the ceremony was beautiful too and it’s difficult to say what was the most moving part, it was all so special.

“It was wonderful that so many people came along to share the day with me.”