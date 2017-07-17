The engineers of tomorrow

Ten female students from Braidhurst High visited Amey’s offices at Eurocentral in celebration of International Women in Engineering Day.

Several female engineers gave short presentations covering a number of topics including the story of the new M8 DBFO project, bridge inspections and how they are undertaken and information on how to choose a career in engineering.

The girls took part in a K’nex Construction Challenge, a design and build problem-solving activity designed for schools, as they utilised K’nex construction kits to construct bridges capable of carrying three tins of beans.

The students then saw an Amey TRISS (Trunk Road Incident Support Service) vehicle close up, and were given a talk on how Amey maintain the local highways networks.

The day was rounded off with lunch and a Q&A between the girls and Amey’s female engineers.