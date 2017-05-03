Striking lecturers picket at college

Lecturers staged a picket outside the New College Lanarkshire campus in Motherwell during a second day of strike action over pay.

They were joined by Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson who offered her support to members of the Educational Institute of Scotland.

Today’s action followed a one-day strike last week. It’s a national dispute, with the union unhappy at disparities in pay at colleges throughout the country.

Colleges Scotland said it has made three separate offers to the lecturers, but talks to end the dispute have failed.

After picketing outside the college, the lecturers travelled to Glasgow for a larger demonstration.