Striking college lecturers claim victory

College lecturers are claiming victory in a dispute which led to several days of strike action.

New College Lanarkshire’s Motherwell campus was one of the centres picketed during a series of one-day strikes over the last two months.

The Educational Institute of Scotland said that while some details have yet to be finalised, sufficient progress has been made in talks to allow agreement in principle to be reached.

As a result, the EIS has suspended all future planned strike action.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “This is a significant victory for EIS-FELA members and it means the employers will move immediately to

implement phase 1 of the March 2016 pay agreement.

“The members’ action has secured this win which will see equal pay delivered across the sector and create equitable common terms and conditions for the sector moving forward. This success by lecturers will inspire other public sector workers fighting for fair pay.”

Richard Leonard, Labour MSP for Central Scotland, congratulated the lecturers for “making a stand then standing firm”.

He added: “This is not a victory for any political party, but another example of the real change that working people can make when they stick together, and the power of good trade union organisation.”