Strike five for college lecturers

College lecturers staged a fifth day of strike action as a senior Scottish Government figure called for industrial action to be suspended.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland protested outside the Motherwell campus of New College Lanarkshire.

The union says further strikes will be held this month unless agreement can be reached on pay and conditions.

Education Secretary John Swinney urged the lecturers to call off their action while talks overseen by a government-appointed mediator are held.