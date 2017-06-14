St Aidan’s pupils join MP on her first day back in Parliament

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows welcomed pupils from St Aidan’s High to Westminster on Monday.

Mrs Fellows wasted no time getting back to work after her re-election last week hosting the students on her first day back in Parliament.

The fourth year students were given a guided tour prior to its official opening which will take place next if a power-sharing deal can be thrashed out bertween the Conservatives and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

Mrs Fellows said: “It was great to have the pupils of St Aidan’s here in Parliament. There is so much history and interesting things to see.

“Unfortunately the students are too young to vote in General Elections, but I hope this trip has inspired them to take an interest in politics and potentially campaign for their right to vote on who represents them in Westminster.

“I hope that we see them representing Motherwell and Wishaw in the future.”