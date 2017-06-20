Search

Special supplement to celebrate final days at primary school

It’s an important period in any child’s life.

The end of their time at primary as they get ready to move up to the ‘big’ school.

And as a perfect souvenir of this huge moment, the Times & Speaker has again produced a special 24-page supplement recording all the Primary 7 classes in our area.

It’s a unique memento which we hope will help pupils, parents, guardians, grandparents, friends and family recall happy school memories.

The P7 souvenir issue will be included in the Times & Speaker on sale tomorrow (Wednesday).

All photographs can be ordered, just follow the simple instructions in the supplement.