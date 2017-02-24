Shared campus plan for Bellshill schools

Plans are being drawn up for a new shared campus in Bellshill to be created for Sacred Heart and Lawmuir Primaries.

Members of North Lanarkshire Council’s Schools and Centres 21 group have today (Friday), recommended a £53 million funding package for new six schools to be built.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education, said: “The third phase of our school renewal programme has identified four new primary school projects, worth up to £53 million.

“If approved, these proposals would see new school buildings for Chryston and Gartcosh Primaries.

“In Bellshill plans are for a new shared campus for Sacred Heart and Lawmuir Primaries. Meanwhile, Newmains Primary School and St Brigid’s will also be brought together on a new shared campus.

“These plans are incredibly exciting and will make a positive difference to pupils, staff and the wider communities they serve.

“The latest projects, while still subject to committee approval, demonstrate North Lanarkshire Council’s vision and commitment to renewing and improving our school and community facilities.

“Our track record is impressive, confirmed with the recent opening of our terrific new 3-18 Clyde Valley campus and the stunning new Greenfaulds High.”

The proposals will now go to a special meeting of the Education Committee on Wednesday, with a site for the shared campus in Bellshill to be decided following a consultation.

Lawmuir Primary head teacher Lorraine Hunter, said: “Everyone associated with the school is very excited about the prospect of moving in to a new, purpose built learning environment for our children to develop and grow in.”

Sacred Heart Primary head teacher Karen Somerville added: “Our school motto is Working in Partnership Together and we are looking forward to the future new building and working together for the benefit of our community.”