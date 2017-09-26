Schools workshop competition

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is offering schools across the UK the chance to win a unique fun-filled workshop with a BHF-funded researcher to inspire pupils to learn about how their hearts work.

The competition is open to all primary and secondary schools, and is simple to enter. All each school need to do is sign up to one of the BHF’s school fundraisers; AllStar Games, Jump Rope for Heart or Ultimate Dodgeball before midnight on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

By taking part in one of these fundraisers, the pupils will be in with a chance to have one of the BHF’s cutting-edge researchers come into your school and lead a fun-filled, interactive day of activities about what the heart does and how it works.

The BHF runs three school fundraising initiatives which show children and young people how to keep fit and maintain a healthy heart through exercise. The money raised goes towards the BHF’s life saving research, and the school can also keep 20 per cent of the money raised to put towards new equipment and resources to promote a healthy lifestyle for its pupils.

Last year’s winners enjoyed crawling through blood vessel tunnels, learning about blood clots through volleyball, cell activities and playing an operation game.

Jessica Rose, programme manager for school fundraisers at the BHF, said: “Our school fundraisers are a great way to get pupils involved in energetic, heart healthy exercise whilst having fun and raising money for life saving research. We’re delighted to be offering a school the chance to win a workshop with one of our BHF-funded researchers, who work tirelessly to help fight heart disease.

“We’re calling on teachers across the country to get involved and sign their school up.”

By signing up to one of these school fundraisers before the end of February 2018 you will automatically be eligible for a chance to win. The winners will be notified by email by no later than Thursday 31st May 2018 and the workshop will be arranged during the Summer Term.

For more information on AllStar Games, Jump Rope for Heart or Ultimate Dodgeball and be in for a chance to win, sign up for free by visiting www.bhf.org.uk/researcherday