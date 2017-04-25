Schools will get a facelift this summer

Motherwell’s Braidhurst High School and Taylor High in New Stevenston are to benefit from a £5 million package of work agreed by North Lanarkshire Council.

It will see new heating, replacement curtain walling and a new lift at Braidhurst. The entrance area at Taylor will be improved and the school will also get a new cladding system and replacement windows.

The contract has been agreed with Kier Construction Scotland, part of Kier Group.

Work will start in the summer and is due to be completed next March.

The contract is the latest initiative facilitated by Hub South West Scotland, the construction and infrastructure-focused partnership which is working with the council on its Motherwell Review programme.

Kier Construction’s Brian McQuade welcomed the contract, saying it should provide around 50 employment and training opportunities.

Michael McBrearty, Hub South West Scotland chief executive, said: “We are pleased to be helping the council with its far-sighted and innovative plans to provide the best possible services and facilities.”

Council assistant chief executive Isabelle Boyd said: “We are committed to providing the very best learning environments and are delighted that this important work is about to start.”