School’s step in the rights direction

Viewpark’s St John Paul Primary is celebrating after being named a UNICEF Rights Respecting School.

The award is based on the principles of equality, dignity, respect, non-discrimination and participation.

UNICEF conducted a full assessment during a visit to the school, interviewing staff and pupils, including 10 children who are Rights Ambassadors. This resulted in a Level 1 award being presented.

Teacher Martin McLauglin, the project co-ordinator, said: “All pupils and staff are aware of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and use this across the curriculum and as a means of promoting positive behaviour throughout the school.”

Among other aims, the award seeks to improve pupils’ self esteem, attainment and attendance.