School grant a showstopper

A charity has ensured the show will go on in some style at Our Lady’s High School theatre.

Forgewood Holdings handed over a cheque for £17,500 which will pay for upgrading work including new seating.

The school is the latest organisation to benefit from the former community business which now concentrates on providing support for projects such as this.

Head teacher Kathleen Sinclair said: “We’re over the moon to receive this. Our theatre seats are 30 years old and this funding is a real comfort to us in more ways than one! We couldn’t afford to do this from the school budget.

“The seats are also used in the games hall for events such as the bishop’s mass so it will be of great benefit to have them upgraded.

“Rewiring and painting is taking place at the school just now and we’ll use some of the money to buy equipment such as outside benches for pupils to tie in with that.”

Forgewood Holdings Ltd was established in 1990 as a community business and at its peak employed 350 people in security and landscaping.

After trading successfully for more than 20 years, the company was hit by the loss of a major council contract and a weakening security market. The board responded in 2013 by selling the security and landscaping businesses with all employees transferring to the new owners.

Forgewood Holdings now operates as a charity, retaining its original objectives which include relieving poverty and promoting education, training and industry. It is based in the new Forgewood Community Centre.

Over the last few years it has provided finance to schools, sports clubs and other organisations.

Recipients in recent months include Firpark School, which got £2,820 for ipads, Cathedral Primary, which received £7,500 for a fitness project, and Youth Matters, which was awarded £3,500 to support a Friday night drop-in facility.

Anyone wishing to find out more should e-mail info@forgewoodholdings.co.uk or visit the Forgewood Holdings website.

A spokesman said: “We prefer applications to be in writing via post or e-mail, explaining the nature of the project, the set-up of the organisation, confirmation that all other sources of funds, including self-generated funds, have been addressed and the amount of support required.”