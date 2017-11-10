School bus won’t be safe from budget cuts

A motion to keep school transport arrangements safe from budget cuts was narrowly blocked at the Education Committee.

North Lanarkshire Council is proposing changing eligibility for primary pupils from more than one mile away from the school campus to two miles and secondary pupils from more than two miles away to three.

An SNP motion to save current primary arrangements was defeated by the convener’s casting vote after being tied 17-17, and another on retaining current secondary arrangements was defeated 21-13.

Councillor Tom Johnston, SNP Group Education spokesman, said: “Uproar from parents will quickly sink this ill-thought-out Labour Group proposal.”