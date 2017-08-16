Safety boosted outside school

Steps have been taken to improve road safety outside a Motherwell primary school after a girl aged four was knocked down by a car.

The youngster suffered a broken foot as she crossed Barons Road on her way to the nursery class at St Brendan’s in May.

Two years ago another girl was injured when she was hit by a vehicle as she left St Brendan’s. The latest collision prompted parents to demand action and now North Lanarkshire Council has re-painted zig zag lines and 20’s Plenty signs in time for the new school session starting this week.

Metal barriers have been extended and a dropped kerb has been created to encourage children and parents to cross the road at one point.

The council had insisted the key issue was parents parking outside the school and not using a nearby church car park.

Motherwell councillor Nathan Wilson, who met officials to discuss what could be done to improve safety, welcomed the steps taken.

However, he warned: “Whilst these are significant improvements, their effectiveness will have to be monitored and further traffic calming measures cannot be ruled out in future.”

Central Scotland MSP Graham Simpson added: “I am delighted the council has listened to the concerns we raised and has acted to improve the situation. We must now monitor things to make sure there is an improvement.”