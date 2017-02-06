Robert tops class at education awards

Three Dalziel High School pupils have been honoured at the very first British Education Awards in London.

Robert Kerr (16) won the Scottish S4 prize while Erika Lo (16) was a finalist in the same category and Scott Simpson (17) was a finalist in the vocational category.

The Motherwell school had three of the nine Scottish nominees at the black tie event, hosted by BBC news presenter Sophie Long and held at Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden.

The awards were set up “to promote excellence in British education and inspire the pursuit of learning”. Winners had to demonstrate “an exemplary level of

commitment to their studies, or another activity, beyond their mandatory learning requirements”.

Robert is aiming for straight As in his Highers this year and has recevied an Arkwright Scholarship to help him pursue his ambition of working in engineering after university.

However, he said: “The awards are about extra-curricular activities as well as effort in school. I’m involved in kayak sprinting which has helped me develop skills a in areas such as teamwork and discipline.”

Dalziel physics teacher Margaret Craw said Robert’s sporting prowess as well as his academic efforts and saxophone playing had led to him being nominated by the school.

She added: “Erika was nominated due to her efforts in overcoming the language barrier on coming here from Japan. She is talented on the piano and clarinet.”

Meanwhile, sixth year pupil Scott is on a pilot project for engineering. He is due to complete it this year which will mean moving in to a second year modern apprenticeship when he leaves school.

The judges were also impressed by his determination in overcoming severe dyslexia to obtain his Higher English.

Teacher Margaret said the school is delighted to have done so well at the inaugural awards. She added: “This is a feather in the cap of each of these pupils.”