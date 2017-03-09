Remembering a war hero

Pupils from Firpark Secondary school have been taking part in a project to learn more about the First World War, and one local soldier in particular.

The youngsters have been researching Corporal William Clamp who was posthumously awarded a Victoria Cross Medal for undertaking an act of extreme bravery at the Battle of Poelcapelle in 1917.

Their research took the pupils to Craigneuk to visit the memorial dedicated to Corporal Clamp and also liaised with staff at the Green Howard’s Museum in Yorkshire who sent photos of his actual Victoria Cross medal which is held in their collection.

With guidance from Culture NL Museums and Heritage Staff and their history teacher Margaret Clarkson the pupils designed a pop-up banner to tell Corporal Clamp’s story, one of seven produced to commemorate Victoria Cross awardees from Lanarkshire.