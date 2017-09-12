Reeltime celebrates its 20th anniversary

Newarthill-based youth charity Reeltime Music visited the Scottish Parliament as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson invited staff, volunteers and service users to Holyrood and spoke of her long affiliation with Reeltime, going back to her time as a councillor for Wishaw.

Based out of Newarthill Community Centre the charity targets disadvantaged youths across North Lanarkshire and provides them with a platform to develop their confidence and interpersonal skills through music.

In the past 20 years it has touched the lives of over 20,000 young people in North Lanarkshire.

Ryan Currie, one of the young people helped by the group, now leads the charity alongside a team of staff and volunteers who have all at one time been involved with Reeltime projects.

During their visit to the Parliament they were joined by Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop.

She described the charity as ‘an exemplar of how the youth music initiative can work’, and recalled meeting Reeltime’s Darren McAleese at two previous youth-culture events, including one where he gave her an impromptu drum lesson.

Youth Link Scotland CEO Jim Sweeney made a speech and there were musical performances from young people currently involved with Reeltime.

Ms Adamson said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host Reeltime Music at the Scottish Parliament having personally witnessed the massive impact it has had upon disadvantaged young people.

“I’d like to wish Reeltime Music the very best for the future – here’s to the next 20 years of transforming lives in North Lanarkshire!”