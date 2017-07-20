Rachael’s feline fine about chances of success in the fashion world

Motherwell woman Rachael Weir has trained a ‘beady’ eye on becoming a success in the fashion designer.

The former Dalziel High pupil knew that traditional subjects weren’t for her and needed to pursue a more creative outlet.

Now the 23-year-old has had her work shown on catwalks in Edinburgh and London having graduated from Edinburgh College of Art.

Her bold designs and playful prints certainly caught the eye with a helping hand from Loughborough-based Beads Direct who supplied the thousands of beads needed.

Rachael said: “I admit that I wasn’t the most interested in the likes of maths and English while I was at school, I was always drawn to art.

“I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do, but I knew it had to be creative and I fell in love with fashion, going onto graduate from City of Glasgow College before being accepted at Edinburgh College of Art.

“I try to incorporate a sense of playfulness, my inspiration was graphic art and creating a visual language through my designs that was fun and made people smile.

“I also wanted to include my love of cats in my collection and the feline theme can be found not only in the design, but also the sound as within the beadwork I included tiny bells that sound like the bells you find on cat collars.”

Rachael is now in the process in setting up her own business in collaboration with a friend.

She said: “Christopher Kane came from Newarthill and became a huge name in the fashion industry so hopefully I can do the same.”