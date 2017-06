A Guess the Teacher competition at Taylor High School raised a laugh and at the same time gathered in £200 for Mary’s Meals.

Pupils in the lower school had to identify a teacher from a picture when they were younger. The photo was placed on a coordinate diagram as part of the ongoing drive to promote numeracy across the school.

Takeaways Indian Delight and Tao sponsored the event and Mark Dorris, principal teacher of mathematics, was delighted with the response from the pupils.