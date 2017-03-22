Picture by Alan Watson

Motherwell’s Cathedral Primary was the first in North Lanarkshire, and only the fourth in Scotland, to be awarded Digital Schools status.

The first 21 schools to receive the award attended a ceremony in Fife. With the Cathedral pupil digital team are, left, head teacher Maria Shields and ICT co-ordinator Jacqueline McCulloch.

Mrs Shields said: “The programme of digital learning in our school and nursery reflects the wide range of skills required for children of the 21st century. We aim to equip pupils with innovative educational experiences which provide a wealth of knowledge across all curriculum areas.”