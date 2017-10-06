Pic: Craig Halkett

A garden has been opened at Keir Hardie Primary, Newarthill, in memory of pupil Heather Hunter who died last August at the age of nine after battling heart problems for three years.

Heather’s family paid for a memorial bench at Carfin Grotto and the school wished to make its own lasting tribute.

Fundraisers were held before the summer holidays in order to facilitate landscaping an area of the playground.

Heather’s mum Michelle, dad Andrew and brother Archie, who attends the school, were joined by pupils and staff at the opening of the garden.