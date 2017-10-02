Search

P1 supplement out this week

Don’t miss this week’s edition of the Times & Speaker (dated October 4) for our special 24-page pull-out featuring photographs of all the new P1 classes from across our circulation area.

Times & Speaker photographer Alan Watson has been out and about since the new term began capturing the new arrivals on camera - and after weeks of anticipation we bring you the results.

