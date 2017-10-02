P1 supplement out this week

Don’t miss this week’s edition of the Times & Speaker (dated October 4) for our special 24-page pull-out featuring photographs of all the new P1 classes from across our circulation area.
Times & Speaker photographer Alan Watson has been out and about since the new term began capturing the new arrivals on camera - and after weeks of anticipation we bring you the results.
And remember all pictures are available to purchase online
Almost Done!
Registering with Motherwell Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.