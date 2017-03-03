Newarthill Library activists celebrate victory with day out at the Parliament

Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle welcomed the Supporters of Newarthill Library committee on a visit to the Scottish Parliament.

The group took in First Ministers Questions, enjoyed a tour of Holyrood and even had the chance to meet the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Lyle supported the campaigners, then known as the Save Newarthill Library campaign committee, in their successful fight to save Newarthill Library from closure.

The Supporters of Newarthill Library are now turning their attention to supporting the village library, by encouraging engagement and signing up for membership.

They have even organised a competition to win a 32Gb iPad.

To take part all you have to do is join the library, take out a book or other item and you will be entered into a free draw which will take place at the library’s Spring Spectacular on April 13.

Committee chairwoman Angie Walker said: “We were delighted to have a wonderful visit to the Scottish Parliament and were extremely honoured to have been invited by Mr Lyle.

“It was amazing to meet the First Minister who took time with our committee, and of course a few selfies too.

“The Parliament was a very impressive building, and one that was so welcoming of visitors. I’d encourage everyone to take time to visit.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to Mr Lyle and his team for organising the visit and indeed their wider support.

“And of course pay tribute once again to all of those who have been involved in supporting our campaign.”

Mr Lyle added: “These community activists have worked tirelessly to save their library and I was delighted to have them visit the Scottish Parliament.

“It was particularly pleasing to have the committee meet our First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and to enjoy their visit following months of hard work during their campaign.

“I’d encourage everyone to get involved in the Support Newarthill Library Committee, in particular to engage in their competition which is currently ongoing.

“I once again commend the Activists as they highlight all that is good in our communities and the power of local people’s voices.”

On Thursday (March 9) the library will see the launch a free, weekly event for preschool children and parents called Storytime and Songs, which runs from 10.30-11.55am.

Angie said: “Hopefully this will be the first of many activities we will be running in partnership with CultureNL and North Lanarkshire Council.”