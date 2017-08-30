New sporting era kicks off at Bellshill school

A Bellshill school hopes to produce sports as well as academic stars after unveiling a £550,000 multi-use games area.

It’s part of a £2 million modernisation programme at Cardinal Newman High which includes enhanced art facilities, a new dance studio and a fitness suite.

The MUGA pitch will provide an all-weather surface for 11-a-side and seven-a-side football, hockey, six tennis courts and a 200m athletics track plus a 100m straight.

Councillor Frank McNally, North Lanarkshire Council’s education convener and a former pupil of Cardinal Newman, said: “I take great pride in the council’s investment which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving facilities for pupils in all of our schools.”

Head teacher Kenny Ross added: “Pupils will be delighted at the range of sports on offer, particularly as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the school this session. It’s important that we provide quality facilities to ensure pupils have the opportunity to improve their fitness and develop their talents.”

Alise Stewart, who plays for the school girls’ football team and for Celtic Academy, welcomed the facilities, saying: “These will allow me to develop my skills in many sports due to the new pitch containing running tracks and the new fitness suite that will be built shortly.

“I can push on and hopefully make it into the Celtic ladies first team.”