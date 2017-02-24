New exhibition celebrating women from Scotland’s history

The National Wallace Monument, a top Scottish tourist attraction in Stirling, has unveiled a new exhibition as part of its campaign to introduce the first female figurehead to The Hall of Heroes.

Revealing the shortlist for public vote last month, the National Wallace Monument is giving visitors the opportunity to vote for their choice as to whom will join other greats in the famous gallery including King Robert the Bruce, Sir Walter Scott and Robert Burns.

The 14-strong shortlist is a who’s who of remarkable women who have made history in the areas of Art, Culture, Sport, Science, Engineering, Medicine and Public Life.

Designed by Glasgow-based Stuco Design and produced by Eastern Exhibition & Display, the exhibit introduces the women and gives a synopsis of why they have been shortlisted.

The votes submitted from the exhibition and those cast online at www.nationalwallacemonument.com will be counted following the deadline of March 31.

Stuart Kerr, founder of Stuco Design, said: “The display tells the stories of the 14 remarkable women and shows visitors how they earned their place on the shortlist.”

Included on the shortlist are: Gaelic Poet Màiri Mhòr nan Òran (1821-1898), Glasgow artist Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh (1864-1933); Folk singer, lecturer & musician Jean Redpath (1937-2014) and champion swimmer Nancy Riach (1927-1947).

Doctor and suffragette Elsie Inglis (1864-1917), doctor and founder of the Edinburgh School of Medicine for Women Sophia Jex-Blake (1840-1912) and co-founder of Maggie’s Centres Maggie Keswick Jencks (1941-1995).

Racing car driver and entrepreneur Dorothée Pullinger (1894-1986), the first British woman marine engineer Victoria Drummond (1894-1978), the first female science graduate from Edinburgh University Chrystal MacMillan (1872-1937); scientist, astronomer, mathematician and writer Mary Somerville (1780-1872).

Scotland’s first female archaeologist, Christian Maclagan (1811-1901), WWII hero Jane Haining (1897-1944) and healthcare, social welfare & education missionary Mary Slessor (1848-1915).

The final selection will be announced in April and the installation of the chosen heroine will follow shortly after.

The project will then continue to introduce further heroes and heroines in the future.