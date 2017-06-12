Muiredge ready for stampede

Renowned Scottish artist Steven Brown visited Muiredge Primary as it participates in The BIG Stampede’s creative art initiative.

The Uddingston school is one of 80 across Lanarkshire who are designing their own baby hippo to be included in the official sculpture trail organised by Hamilton Business Improvement District (BID).

Working it partnership with Wild in Art a herd of elephants, giraffes, lions, gorillas and rhinos will stampede into Hamilton this summer to raise funds for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

People will be able to see the animals in their new home from Friday, June 23, until the end of August.

The large safari sculptures will go to auction in aid of the charity while the miniature hippos will be returned to set-up home in the schools as souvenirs of the adventure.

The hippo invasion captured the imagination of the pupils, in particular Jacob Boyle (7) whose ‘Chequered Boy’ design was selected following a whole school vote.

Jacob’s design brings to life the school and features bright multi-coloured squares with circles in the middle, the initials MPS for Muiredge Primary School and one bee to signify the school’s motto, ‘Be the best you can bee’.

With their artistic vision finalised, the creative pupils were treated to a masterclass with Steven, best known for his iconic Highland Cow, McCoo.

The workshop taught the pupils a range of painting techniques to help get their sculpture on track and Steven asked Jacob if he could add his iconic Coo symbol and signature to the design.

Steven said: “Muiredge Primary was fantastic to work with and I really felt a connection with the pupils in the classroom and wanted to help inspire their creativity.

“I was overwhelmed by the quality of Jacob’s design, it really is excellent and I added a wee Coo to help it stand out from the crowd.

“The BIG Stampede is a brilliant initiative which will not only help to encourage the pupils involved in the educational programme, but also all those, young and old, who visit the safari animals on the trail in Hamilton this summer.”

As well as a hippo sculpture, participating schools received a selection of education resources spanning a number of areas of the curriculum, from numeracy, literacy and art to conservation and the environment, to engage pupils in a fun and practical way.