MSP praises youth project

Central Scotland list MSP Graham Simpson praised the work of Forgewood community group Youth Matters after being invited to see how it has benefited from a Big Lottery Fund award of £10,000.

Mr Simpson received a warm welcome from the youngsters who showed him their creative handiwork of pictures and painted plates.

He also spent time with project manager Stewart Wilson and his team of volunteers who give up their free time to run Youth Matters and heard of their plans to extend the club.

Mr Simpson said: “I was delighted to see for myself the hard work Stewart and his volunteers have put into the project as you can’t underestimate the importance of a set up like this in the community.

“It’s great to witness the young members having a ball and also being creative and all done with a smile on their faces and I’m sure they are also making friends for life.”