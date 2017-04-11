Motherwell striker aiming to find football’s top mum

Motherwell striker Suzanne Grant has been chosen as one of the judges in this year’s McDonald’s Football Mum of the Year Award.

Now in it’s third year the competition celebrates the critical role mums play in keeping the grassroots game going, by selflessly dedicating countless hours of their spare time, often while juggling work and childcare commitments, to all aspects of the game.

The award recognises football mums across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, who are leading by example; qualifying as coaches, managing the club finances, helping to run their child’s local team or even starting a local team simply so their children and their friends can play.

Suzanne will be joined by Coleen Rooney, TV presenter Jacqui Oatley and McDonald’s Head of Women’s and Girl’s Football Casey Stoney in choosing the winner for 2017.

She said: “Women’s and girls’ football has developed so much in the last few years and it’s great to see such a huge increase in the number of girls participating in the game, especially in the last few years.

“On top of that, there are so many mums who are the driving force to getting kids on the pitch every week and are pivotal in keeping grassroots clubs running. I’m really looking forward to being involved this year and reading all the amazing nominations.”

