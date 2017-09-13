Minister reaches out to the world

A Bellshill preacher has launched a new online ministry to spread the Gospel across the world.

Each week, the Rev Kevin de Beer of Bellshill Central Parish Church presents ‘Word on Wednesdays’, a live three-minute Biblical reflection video on the church’s Facebook page.

The Rev de Beer believes that as the social media presence of the church grows it is a good platform to reach out to people.

He said: “We are fortunate to have a team that worked hard on our Internet presence and I was asked to post 31 days of prayer last summer which was well received.

“The gift of sharing prayers was repeated throughout Lent and this too was well received.

“As the Facebook page of Bellshill Central has grown in its reach and influence, we have decided to launch ‘Word on Wednesdays’ – a three-minute biblical reflection, followed by a prayer.”

After the live broadcast at 9am is finished, the video will be posted to the Church’s Facebook page for people to view at their leisure.

The Rev de Beer said: “We believe Facebook offers us opportunities to connect with people who were born and raised in Bellshill and friends in places such as South Africa, England, Australia, USA and New Zealand.

“It also enables us to reach out to those who are longing for a word of hope in a world that is tempted to despair.

“It is our conviction that the church continues to offer the gift of a worshipping community where virtues such as faith, hope and love can be celebrated.”

The church has also published ‘First Steps – Journeying in Faith, Hope and Love’ and has 50 copies to give to people in Bellshill who have questions concerning God and the Bible.

The Rev de Beer said: “We believe that the church offers a community where people can gather to worship, to ask questions and give loving service.”