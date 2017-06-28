Minister makes cafe visit

Social Security Minister, Jeane Freeman MSP, paid a visit to Motherwell-based social enterprise Windmills Café.

The vision for Windmills began in 2006 when pupils from Firpark School formed a committee to help young people with learning disabilities gain equal access to work experience opportunities.

The café currently has three young people on a formal Modern Apprenticeships, as well as eighteen trainees who are all gaining vital life-skills such as food and drink preparation, table service and social skills.

Ms Freeman and Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson met with Windmills development manager Joy Gillespie and heard about their ambitious plans for local young people.

They were then given a tour of the café by third-year apprentice Keith Campbell while trainee Ross Adamson demonstrated his barista skills.