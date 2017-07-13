Mandy enjoyed her African adventure

Former Uddingston Grammar pupil Mandy McCormick described volunteering in Africa as the ‘experience of a lifetime’.

Mandy (17) joined 21 of her classmates on a journey to Ghana, which was organised through volunteer travel company African Adventures.

Mandy’s adventure took her to the fishing village of Woe where she gave lessons at a local school, took part in the school’s sports day with 400 children and even helped to make the building blocks of a new IT suite for the school.

She said: “It was such an incredible experience, we were able to take lots of supplies and donations with us, all of which were gratefully received.

“During the trip we got to teach in the classroom, which was challenging but also lots of fun. It was also great to help with the building of the new computer centre.”

Mandy was able to go on the trip thanks to sponsorship from the Bellshill IT company NVT Group.

Managing director Stephen Park Brown said: “It was pleasure to support Mandy so she could get involved in such a worthwhile trip.

“It’s very fitting she got to be involved in making the very bricks which will form the foundations for a new technology suite at the village school.”

Mandy added: “I would like to thank NVT Group for their very generous sponsorship which allowed me to have this experience of a lifetime.

“I would recommend doing this kind of trip to anyone, I have learned so much and I will have memories to treasure forever.”