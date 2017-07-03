Lottery awards for community organisations

The latest round of lottery grant funding has seen local groups around Motherwell and Bellshill share thousands of pounds.

A £1,660 award will help Arthritis Support Group (Bellshill and District) provide outings and activities for its members.

The Motherwell-based Best Way Community Development group, which supports the local African community, has been awarded £10,000 to help African families to understand contemporary British attitudes.

Brandon Court Tenants Association gets £8,961 to fund holiday and theatre trips for residents.

Craigneuk Family Learning Centre has been awarded £10,000 to redevelop the nursery’s outdoor space.

Elim Christian Centre will be able to obtain audio equipment and refurbish its hall thanks to an award of £6,279.

The Friends 4 U group for people with learning disabilities, which meets in locations around Motherwell, has been awarded £9,559 towards outings and events.

Holy Family Primary School in Mossend receives £10,000 for new play equipment.

An £8,260 grant to North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid will support the provision of a 24-hour helpline.

The Motherwell-based Miracle Foundation has been awarded £9,600 to help it support bereaved children.

Treetops Nursery has been granted £3,599 for Tuesday and Thursday sessions.