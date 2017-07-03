Search

Lottery awards for community organisations

P7 pupils from Holy Family Primary in Mossend enjoy their trip to Kilbowie, the school is among the groups to benefit from the latest round of lottery grants

The latest round of lottery grant funding has seen local groups around Motherwell and Bellshill share thousands of pounds.

A £1,660 award will help Arthritis Support Group (Bellshill and District) provide outings and activities for its members.

The Motherwell-based Best Way Community Development group, which supports the local African community, has been awarded £10,000 to help African families to understand contemporary British attitudes.

Brandon Court Tenants Association gets £8,961 to fund holiday and theatre trips for residents.

Craigneuk Family Learning Centre has been awarded £10,000 to redevelop the nursery’s outdoor space.

Elim Christian Centre will be able to obtain audio equipment and refurbish its hall thanks to an award of £6,279.

The Friends 4 U group for people with learning disabilities, which meets in locations around Motherwell, has been awarded £9,559 towards outings and events.

Holy Family Primary School in Mossend receives £10,000 for new play equipment.

An £8,260 grant to North Lanarkshire Women’s Aid will support the provision of a 24-hour helpline.

The Motherwell-based Miracle Foundation has been awarded £9,600 to help it support bereaved children.

Treetops Nursery has been granted £3,599 for Tuesday and Thursday sessions.