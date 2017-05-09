Library group wants your ideas to thrive

The Supporters of Newarthill Library are looking for ideas about how to ensure it is used more by the community.

The group, which was instrumental in saving the facility from closure, has developed close working relationships with CultureNL and senior library staff and wants to see it thrive.

Angie Walker, chairwoman of the group, said: “Our vision has always been to make the library accessible for all and we are planning more events and activities but we want to give you, the local community, an opportunity to have your voice heard.

“We have a suggestion box on the counter at the library with pieces of paper and we’re asking you to write down anything you would like to see happening in Newarthill library.

“We are looking for suggestions from people across all age groups so when you write a suggestion, please remember to state whether the activity is for children, young people or adults.

“If you wish to give your name and contact details, we will be in touch with any relevant information.”

Some of the suggestions the group has received so far include: book group, walking group, baby massage, online safety training, knitting club, author visits and access to tea and coffee making facilities.

Angie added: “There are no restrictions on suggestions so get your thinking caps on, share your ideas with us and we’ll see what we can do!

“It’s your community library, let’s make the most of it!”

If you are unable to put a message in the suggestion box in person you can also e-mail savenewarthilllibrary@gmail.com with your ideas.

The group recently hosted a free Spring Spectacular event for local children at the library.

On offer was a variety of craft activities, book tree, dream jar, face painting, balloon modelling, while Harry Jack and Erin Armstrong won signed copies of works by Cathy Cassidy and David Solomons in the book quiz.

There was also a special visit from Chase of Paw Patrol and Pikachu, with all of the children getting to take their creations and balloons home, plus a goodie bag.

The winner of the iPad mini competition was also drawn which went to Assia Rashid.

Group member Stacey Hoey said: “Thank you to everyone who entered the competition, we had over 300 entries, which is a lot of book borrowing over a few short weeks. Keep up the good work and please continue to use your library.”