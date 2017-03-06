Laura’s on shortlist as she inspires others

A local youth worker has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to lives of vulnerable youngsters.

Laura Campbell, who works with Bellshill and Mossend YMCA, is shortlisted in YouthLink Scotland’s Youth Worker of the Year Awards.

One young person said: “When I started working with Laura I was out late, not going to school often and was being aggressive at home. My school attendance level was at 23 per cent. In four months my attendance went up to 98 per cent. I am getting better in my classes.”

Colin McFarlane, YMCA manager said: “Laura has shown the ability to interest and inspire young people so they can continue to learn. She builds positive relationships with youngsters encouraging them to develop their confidence and resilience to achieve their potential.”

The awards will be held on March 16 at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.