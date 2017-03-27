Just over 50 per cent of North Lanarkshire schools reach exam benchmark

Just over half of North Lanarkshire’s secondary schools hit their target for pupils gaining three or more highers.

Latest figures released by Education Scotland show 12 of the 23 schools in the local authority managed to reach the percentage benchmark set for them.

Our Lady’s High in Cumbernauld topped the list with 66 per cent of pupils gaining three highers or more, while Bellshill Academy finished bottom with 30 per cent.

Some schools came very close to the wire, Airdrie Academy beating their benchmark by one per cent, St Maurice’s High met it exactly and Clyde Valley High missed it by one per cent,

The schools who achieved their benchmark were: Our Lady’s High in Cumbernauld, Dalziel High, St Ambrose High, Our Lady’s High in Motherwell, St Maurice’s High, Cardinal Newman High, Cumbernauld Academy, Taylor High, Chryston High, Airdrie Academy, St Andrew’s High and Calderhead High.

Those who missed it were: Greenfaulds High, St Aidan’s High, Coltness High, St Margaret’s High, Kilsyth Academy, Braidhurst High, Calderhead High, Clyde Valley High, Coatbridge High, Caldervale High, Brannock High and Bellshill Academy.

Gerry McCormick, the council’s acting head of Standards and Inclusion, says there are many indicators to take into consideration and is confident progress is being made.

He said: “Attainment in national exam results is, and will remain, extremely important for young people in North Lanarkshire since high levels of attainment open the door to employment.

“In terms of scrutiny of school performance, however, it is important to take the full range of indicators into account.

“Schools, working in partnership with the local authority, scrutinise percentage award rates in comparison with ‘virtual comparator’ school data and this will always be of great importance.

“However standards of literacy, numeracy and positive leaver destinations are also closely monitored against virtual comparators with the goal of improving attainment for all while closing the poverty related attainment gap.

“In 2016 North Lanarkshire saw best ever performances in a range of very important indicators and all staff working with young people will continue to strive to seek further improvements in the 2017 exam diet.

“All of the work done by schools and the local authority is designed to make young people in North Lanarkshire more rounded individuals and more competitive in the labour market.”

Column 1 - percentage of pupils in the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) Level 1.

Column 2 – percentage of pupils who achieved 3+ highers

Column 3 – benchmark

Column 4 – benchmark achieved

Our Lady’s Cumbernauld - 16 - 66 - 53 - Yes

Dalziel High - 22 - 61 - 54 - Yes

St Ambrose High - 24 - 59 - 51 - Yes

Our Lady’s Motherwell - 34 - 56 - 50 - Yes

Greenfaulds High - 8 - 54 - 58 - No

St Maurice’s High - 16 - 54 - 54 - Yes

Cardinal Newman High - 43 - 51 - 47 - Yes

Cumbernauld Academy - 19 - 51- 48 - Yes

Taylor High - 21 - 51 - 47 - Yes

Chryston High - 11 - 49 - 47 - Yes

St Aidan’s High - 39 - 46 - 48 - No

Airdrie Academy - 40 - 44 - 43 - Yes

Coltness High - 27 - 44 - 47 - No

St Andrew’s High - 49 - 44 - 40 - Yes

St Margaret’s High - 45 - 44 - 46 - No

Kilsyth Academy - 5 - 41 - 51 - No

Braidhurst High - 42 - 39 - 46 - No

Calderhead High - 26 - 38 - 36 - Yes

Clydevalley High - 45 - 37 - 38 - No

Coatbridge High - 45 - 34 - 48 - No

Caldervale High - 32 - 33 - 41 - No

Brannock High - 26 - 32 - 40 - No

Bellshill Academy - 44 - 30 - 44 - No