Fun day to open £250k play facility

A fun day to mark the opening of the new £250,000 Hope Street Play Park in Mossend will take place on Saturday, February 4.

The project was overseen by a task group led by Mossend and Holytown councillor Frank McNally which involved North Lanarkshire Council, the head teachers of Holy Family and Mossend Primaries and the chairpeople of both parent councils.

The new park features state-of-the-art play equipment and will include a specialist ‘ability swing’ for children in wheelchairs.

Hope Street is only the third public park in Scotland to have such a swing which was funded by the Tesco Extra store in Bellshill, and the council’s Education, Skills and Youth Employment Service.

The new play park marks the completion of phase two of improvement works in the area. The new 3G pitch and running track has already proved a big hit with children since it opened in 2015.

Councillor Frank McNally, who is also the council’s Education convener, secured the £250,000 investment in 2015.

He said: “The opening of the new park marks the transformation of the entire site from a neglected old ash park to a new 3G seven-a-side pitch and running track, along with the new state-of-the-art play park.

“Mossend now has one of the best public play facilities in Lanarkshire, with fantastic opportunities for sport, play and outdoor learning.

“I hope lots of people come along and celebrate the opening of our new community park.”

The fun day runs from 11am-1pm and will have lots of activities, including football, with refreshments being provided by Tesco in Holy Family Primary.