Free swims scheme extended across NL

The free swims scheme has been extended to include all NL Leisure pools.

The free swimming sessions for under-16s had initially been planned to be available at just three venues in North Lanarkshire.

However, council leader Jim Logue has asked NL Leisure to include all seven swimming pools across the local authority.

Councillor Logue said: “I understand people’s frustrations that the free summer swim scheme was available in some places but not others.

“As soon as I heard of this I asked for NL Leisure to review their policy and I’m delighted that this has been extended to include all of their venues with swimming pools.”

The scheme is available to under-16s with Kidz Kards and Young Scot cards on Mondays-Fridays from 11am-1pm until August 11.

For more information call 01236 341968.