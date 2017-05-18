Fit For Girls scores £2500 UKSE funding

UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) is helping create the next generation of female athletes by supporting a Bellshill sports initiative.

It has donated £2500 to Cardinal Newman High’s ‘Fit For Girls’ programme to kit out the group’s 90 members with new sports gear, including branded tracksuits and tops.

The club provides extra-curricular activities, such as netball, hockey and dance practices, to girls aged 13-17.

As part of the programme the high school girls also work closely with primary schools to encourage active lifestyles and overall wellbeing.

In addition to encouraging involvement in sport, Fit For Girls inspires participants to become strong role models. To join, pupils must demonstrate a commitment to academic study, good behaviour and a strong school attendance rate.

Fit For Girls coordinator Laura Ferguson said: “The club isn’t just about getting the pupils active through sport, but helping them develop important life skills such as responsibility, self-esteem, and communication.

“Since beginning the programme more than six years ago we have seen an improvement in academic results and general attendance, as well as an increase in our female uptake at National 5 and Higher PE levels. Indeed, girls now make up 65 per cent of those taking these courses at Cardinal Newman High.

“We’ve never had our own kit before, it gives the group an identity within the community, so I am hugely grateful to UKSE for its support.”

UKSE regional executive Scott Webb added: “This is a fantastic initiative which encourages physical and social wellbeing and we are proud to be able to support it.”