Fiona to make debut as a Disney Princess

A performing arts graduate is to become a Disney Princess after a successful audition for the House of Mouse.

Next week Fiona McCallum, who attended Jazzart College of Performing Arts in Motherwell, will make her international performing debut in production shows at Disneyland Paris.

The 19-year-old is set to join the cast of the Disney Princess production, but is sworn to secrecy about her actual casting.

Fiona is no stranger to the stage having appeared in the likes of Boogie Nights, 9 to 5 and The Bakewell Bake Off as well as being a popular teacher with Jazzart’s performance academy and outreach team.

She joins many fellow students from the Motherwell-based college who are working on cruise, cabaret and musical contracts in the UK across the world.