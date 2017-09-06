Fallside project’s CiN boost

VIP Arts and Sports Academy in Fallside were awarded £30,000 from BBC Children in Need to continue its Fun, Food and Fitness programme.

This will help fund existing and new projects and activities for more than 150 youngsters over the next three years.

At VIP children take part in gymnastics, dance, musical theatre, football and healthy eating workshops in a safe and welcoming space which allows them to explore their interests or try new things.

A previous CiN grant helped launch the 10-week pilot scheme of the programme.

Project manager Gail Smith said: “We’re really keen to take this programme to new heights and give young people, many of whom are faced with a range of challenges and limitations, a more positive outlook to raise future aspirations.

“We are grateful to BBC Children in Need for the continued support and know this grant will create some exciting opportunities!”

The charity now has more than £678,000 invested in North Lanarkshire to benefit young lives.