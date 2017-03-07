Doors open to infants after £2.3million nursery class investment

Seven new nursery classes have opened in across North Lanarkshire following a £2.7m investment.

The classes have been developed through the 2014 Children and Young People (Scotland) Act, which allows some two-year-olds to 600 funded hours of childcare a year.

All of the new classes are equipped to take ten children in the mornings and in the afternoons.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education, said: “The new nursery classes for children aged two and three have been designed to improve and integrate the role of early years support in children and families lives.

“This is a significant step towards the wider ambitions to develop a high quality and flexible system of early learning and childcare, which is accessible and affordable for all children, parents and families.

“They have been furnished with the highest quality and age appropriate furniture and resources, along with a highly skilled workforce to meet the needs of the children.”

The classes at St Brendan’s PS Nursery in Motherwell and St Thomas’ PS Nursery in Wishaw were the first to open after classrooms in both schools were refurbished.

New modular units were installed at St Mary’s PS Nursery and St Bartholomew’s Primary in Coatbridge, while classrooms have been transformed at St Aidan’s PS Nursery in Wishaw and are now fully operational.

Our Lady and St Francis Nursery Class in Carfin has had a double modular unit installed and will be opening very soon.

Meanwhile, work at Victoria PS Nursery Class in Airdrie, is well underway and is expected to open next month.

To find out if a child is eligible for a two-year-old nursery place call North Lanarkshire Council Interventions and Inclusion team on 01236 812281.